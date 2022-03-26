Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.93. 230,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,965. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

