Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $93.78 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

