Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.11. 5,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,753,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 62.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

