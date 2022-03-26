Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 207,075 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

OSG opened at $2.13 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

