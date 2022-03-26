Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.32% of Outset Medical worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Outset Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Outset Medical by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OM opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,251 shares of company stock worth $5,356,382. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

