Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
