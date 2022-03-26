Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OTIS opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.