Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up to $106.19

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.19, but opened at $109.42. Oshkosh shares last traded at $107.35, with a volume of 2,921 shares traded.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,742,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

