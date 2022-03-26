Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Orion Oyj’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

