ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORIC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.96.

ORIC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

