Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

NYSE ORC opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $592.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -113.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

