Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

