Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OGEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,109. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

