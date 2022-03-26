Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,682,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,694. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

