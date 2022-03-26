OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

