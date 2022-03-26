Ontology Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $479.41 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00404548 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

