Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.