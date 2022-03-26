Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $46.00 at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

