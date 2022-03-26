Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,519,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
