Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,519,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

