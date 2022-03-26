Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.926 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.21. 2,519,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

