Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.

OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

