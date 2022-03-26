OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 163 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $182.38. 7,908,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

