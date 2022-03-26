OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CSX were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 8,587,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,216,676. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

