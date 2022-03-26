OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 863 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

