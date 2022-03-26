OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 513 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

