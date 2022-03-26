OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 410 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,969,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $208.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its 200-day moving average is $208.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.89 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

