OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,541 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.87 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

