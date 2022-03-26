OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 81,128 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,590,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.