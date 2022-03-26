OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

