OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 847 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

