OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

