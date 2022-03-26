OLD National Bancorp IN Has $910,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

