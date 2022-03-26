OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $453.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

