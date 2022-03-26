OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

