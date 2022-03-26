OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 361 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $233.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.71 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.93.

