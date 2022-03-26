Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lock-Up Period To End on March 29th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.