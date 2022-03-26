Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lock-Up Period To End on March 29th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.
Olaplex stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.