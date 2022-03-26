Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.43. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The company has a market cap of C$889.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

