Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 4,399 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 2,196,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.