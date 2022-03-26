Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Toro by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 545,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,671. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

