Oak Thistle LLC Invests $411,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,988. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

