Oak Thistle LLC Invests $394,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

