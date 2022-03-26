Oak Thistle LLC Invests $253,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.48. 1,129,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,560. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

