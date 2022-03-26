Oak Thistle LLC Invests $239,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 564,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,491. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

