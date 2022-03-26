Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 18,331 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 451,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,530. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

