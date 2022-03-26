Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 13,538 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 8,771,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.