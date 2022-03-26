Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 940,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.