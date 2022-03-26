Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. 394,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,636. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

