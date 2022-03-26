Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Shares Up 2.3%

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.07. 288,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 183,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38.

Get Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.