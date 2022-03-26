Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.06. 3,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 208,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.
In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
