NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.39.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.